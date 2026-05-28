We will qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League: Medeama President Moses Armah Parker

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC say they are determined to make a strong impression in African football after securing qualification for the CAF Champions League.

Club president Moses Armah Parker has assured supporters that the Tarkwa-based side will progress to the group stage of the competition.

“Tarkwa will host CAF Champions League football. I assure our supporters that Medeama SC will qualify for the group stage of the CAF Champions League,” he said.

Medeama earned the right to represent Ghana in Africa’s elite club competition after winning the Ghana Premier League title, marking a historic milestone for the club.

The Mauve and Yellow are expected to play their home matches in Tarkwa, with excitement already building among fans ahead of the continental campaign.

The CAF Champions League is regarded as Africa’s most prestigious club football competition, bringing together league winners and top-performing clubs from across the continent.

For Medeama, participation in the tournament represents both a major challenge and an opportunity to establish themselves among Africa’s top clubs.

Supporters will now be hoping the Ghanaian champions can turn their domestic success into a memorable run on the continental stage.