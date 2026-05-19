We will track and arrest all criminals — IGP Yohuno assures

Senior police officer in uniform speaking into a microphone at a public event
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 19, 2026

The Ghana Police Service has issued a strong warning to criminals across the country, urging them to lay down their arms as the service intensifies efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said the Police Service remains committed to protecting citizens and will continue to pursue and arrest individuals engaged in criminal activities.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, May 19, when the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana presented him with a plaque and citation in recognition of his efforts in fighting crime, particularly crimes targeting mobile money agents and operators.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP stressed that advancements in modern policing techniques mean criminals will find it increasingly difficult to evade arrest.

“We want to sound a strong warning to the criminals wherever they are that we will not give up in our endeavour to make sure that we protect Ghanaians in general. And so, for that matter, they should lay down their arms; they should stop committing crime, because whatever they do and wherever they hide in this our modern day of policing, they can run, but they cannot hide,” he said.

Mr Yohuno reaffirmed the police service’s determination to clamp down on criminal activity and maintain law and order across the country.

President of the Mobile Money Advocacy Group Ghana, Edward Ofori-Agyemang, commended the IGP for his leadership and efforts in tackling crime.

He also urged the police service to sustain its operations against criminals, especially those targeting mobile money vendors and agents, to help improve security within the sector.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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