Where to Watch and Stream FIFA World Cup 2026 (DStv)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest and most historic tournament, featuring a record-breaking 10 African nations. Football fans across Africa can follow the tournament on DStv, with access to live matches and supporting coverage throughout the competition.

The tournament kicks off on 11 June 2026 and will be hosted across Mexico, Canada, and the United States, with matches played in major cities, including Mexico City. The competition concludes with the final in New Jersey on 19 July 2026.

SuperSport will broadcast all 104 matches live, with coverage available in local languages alongside highlights, replays and expert analysis.

Event: FIFA World Cup 2026

Start Date: 11 June 2026

Final Match: 19 July 2026 (New Jersey)

Host Nations: USA, Canada, Mexico

Total Matches: 104 matches all live on SuperSport

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?

DStv offers the ultimate viewing experience, transforming your living room into the ultimate football stadium.

Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Access, DStv Family, DStv Compact , DStv Compact+ , DStv Premium.

DStv delivers an unmatched viewing experience by offering:

Complete Tournament Access: Watch all 104 matches live in full HD.

Pan-African Storytelling with localised Commentary: Enjoy broadcasts that celebrate African fans, rivalries and teams with commentary available in Zulu, Sotho, Swahili, Pidgin, Portuguese and Twi.

Dedicated FIFA World Cup Channels

Exclusive Magazine Shows

With a powerful mix of local relevance and premium global coverage, DStv ensures the World Cup is not just watched, it is truly experienced. Explore the best World Cup DStv packages to secure your access.

Dedicated DStv FIFA World Cup Channels

DStv will provide dedicated SuperSport FIFA World Cup channels, ensuring you can follow every match live or on demand. During the tournament, popular sports channels will transform into dedicated World Cup hubs:

SS Football Plus Africa → FIFA World Cup Central: Primary English match hub

SS EPL Africa → FIFA World Cup Extra: Secondary hub for concurrent matches

SS Football → FIFA World Cup Pass: 24/7 channel featuring documentaries and replays

Plus, a bonus FIFA World Cup pop-up channel showcasing the best moments in World Cup history

Exclusive FIFA World Cup Magazine Shows

Breakfast on SuperSport (Monday–Saturday, 06:00 –07:00 GMT): Your essential daily World Cup recap.

Talking Tactics (Sundays, 13:00–14:00 GMT): In-depth analysis of formations, data, and gameplay.

The Link Up (Every second Friday, 16:00–17:00 GMT): Fan-driven reactions, debates, and social culture.

Insights from America (Sundays, 14:30–15:00 GMT): On-the-ground reporting from host stadiums.

Additionally, fans can enjoy classic FIFA World Cup match rewinds, in-depth team profiles, player biographies and behind-the-scenes team camp stories.

DStv Catch Up Experience

Rapid Replays: Full matches available on demand within 30 minutes of the final whistle

Flexible Viewing: Choose between mini-matches or extended highlights

Smart Navigation: Easily search and sort content by team, group, or match day

Plus, access exclusive digital bonus content, including uncut player and coach interviews, live press conferences, fan reaction videos from African fan zones, and bite-sized social clips.

How to stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 on mobile?

With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Simply download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go. Download the DStv Stream App for Android and iOS.

Stream Anywhere, Anytime

Whether at home, commuting, or travelling, the DStv Stream app allows you to:

Watch live World Cup matches on your phone, tablet, or smart TV

Catch up on full replays instantly

Stream curated tournament highlights on demand

Sign up for DStv Stream today and prepare for kick-off.