“You were my strength” — Choirmaster breaks silence on the loss of wife Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, one half of the former music duo Praye, has poured out his grief publicly following the passing of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the artist — whose real name is Eugene Baah — described the late actress as the pillar of his world, calling her his source of joy, strength, and completeness.

“My heart is shattered beyond words over the death of my beloved wife Beverly Afaglo!!!” he wrote in the heartfelt post.

Adding to the sorrow, Choirmaster revealed that her death came just days short of what would have been her birthday — a detail that deepened the anguish of the loss.

“It would have been just like four more days to your birthday, but I guess the Lord wanted to celebrate with you so He called you,” he wrote.

The tribute quickly resonated across social media, drawing a wave of condolences from fans, fellow entertainers, and prominent figures across Ghana’s creative industry, many of whom expressed disbelief and profound sadness.

Looking back on their life together, Choirmaster wrote that every moment they shared held a meaning he would carry with him always, describing her as the reason his life felt whole.

He also made a solemn promise to honour her memory by seeing through the dreams and plans they had built together as a family. “I promise to take care and continue everything we planned and started. Until my last breath, you will remain in my heart forever. Sleep well my babe,” he said.

Beverly Afaglo was a recognisable and respected presence in Ghana’s film and television landscape, celebrated for her performances across numerous productions over the course of her career.

She and Choirmaster were considered one of the country’s most beloved celebrity couples, frequently giving the public warm glimpses into their family life together.

The circumstances surrounding her death had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.