2026 World Cup: Ati-Zigi or Asare being number one doesn’t matter – Sam Johnson

Soccer goalkeeper in neon green jersey with blue gloves, standing with hands crossed over chest in stadium.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 7, 2026

Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has called on supporters to put aside debates over the Black Stars’ goalkeeping position and unite behind the national team as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup enter their final stages.

The former defender expressed confidence in both Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Benjamin Asare, insisting Ghana is well-equipped in the goalkeeping department regardless of who gets the nod to start at the tournament.

With discussions among fans continuing over who should be Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper, Johnson believes the focus should instead be on supporting the squad and the technical team as they prepare for the biggest challenge in international football.

Speaking to KFMTV, he backed head coach Carlos Queiroz to make the right decisions for the team and urged Ghanaians to trust the experienced Portuguese manager.

“Ghanaians like too much negativity. Ati-Zigi is an experienced goalkeeper, but whether it is him or Asare, it doesn’t matter,” Johnson said.

“Ghanaians have to leave the coach to do his job. All we have to do is support the team.”

Johnson’s comments come as the Black Stars intensify preparations for the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana recently held Wales to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match on 2 June, a performance that offered further insight into Queiroz’s plans ahead of the tournament.

The Black Stars will round off their pre-World Cup preparations with a final friendly against Honduras on 9 June before shifting their focus to the global showpiece.

As anticipation builds, Johnson believes unity among supporters could prove just as important as tactical decisions on the pitch, urging fans to rally behind whichever players are selected to represent the nation on football’s biggest stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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