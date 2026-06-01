2026 World Cup: Carlos Queiroz admits pressure ahead of tournament

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has admitted he is feeling the weight of expectation ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as he prepares to lead the Black Stars through one of the most challenging periods in the team’s recent history.

The Portuguese coach takes charge of a Ghana side struggling for form, having lost their last five matches. The Black Stars have not tasted victory in eight months, raising concerns among supporters ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

Speaking to reporters before Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales, Queiroz acknowledged the pressure that comes with managing a national team on the global stage but insisted it is an essential part of the job.

“Of course I feel pressure. I don’t think there is any manager heading into the World Cup that does not feel pressure,” Queiroz said.

“The pressure in this job is what drives us forward, to be better every day. The day there’s no pressure, our job ends as coaches.”

Despite Ghana’s recent struggles, Queiroz remains confident that the challenges facing the team can serve as motivation as they seek to rebuild momentum before the tournament begins.

The World Cup will mark the 71-year-old’s fifth appearance at the competition, further adding to a coaching career that has included spells with several national teams on football’s biggest stage.

With expectations high among Ghanaian fans, Queiroz faces the task of restoring confidence and guiding the Black Stars back to winning ways as they prepare for another World Cup campaign.