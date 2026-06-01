There’s no rush – Jordan Ayew on his Leicester City future

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 1, 2026

Ghana captain Jordan Ayew says he is taking a patient approach to deciding the next step in his club career, insisting his full attention remains on the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he prepares to leave Leicester City at the end of his contract.

The experienced forward is set to become a free agent when his deal with Leicester expires at the end of June 2026, prompting growing speculation over his future.

However, Ayew has stressed that he is under no pressure to rush into a decision and will only determine his next move after consulting with his family and representatives.

The 34-year-old joined Leicester City from Crystal Palace in 2024, adding to a Premier League career that has also seen him represent Swansea City and Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Wales, Ayew made it clear that his immediate priority is helping the Black Stars enjoy a successful World Cup campaign.

“When the time comes, I’ll make the decision with my family and representatives on my future club,” Ayew said.

“There’s no rush. I just want to enjoy myself at the World Cup.”

Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most experienced players and is expected to play a key role as the Black Stars continue their preparations for the global tournament.

Ghana will face Wales in a crucial warm-up match on Tuesday, 2 June, with kick-off scheduled for 18:45 GMT.

While questions about his club future continue to circulate, Ayew appears determined to keep his focus firmly on international duty before weighing up the options for the next chapter of his career.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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