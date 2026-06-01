We want to win the game tomorrow – Black Stars Coach Carlos Quieroz ahead of Wales friendly

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz says he wants his side to play with confidence, entertain supporters and secure victory when the Black Stars face Wales in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The match at Cardiff City Stadium will mark Queiroz’s first game in charge since taking over as Ghana coach in April, providing an early opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the Portuguese tactician outlined a clear message to his players, stressing the importance of performance, commitment and delivering results for Ghanaian supporters.

“We want to express ourselves in the game tomorrow. That is the best of our skills, efforts, and commitment,” Queiroz said.

“As I said, the message is simple. We want to play great football. We want to win. We want to bring pride and happiness to the fans.”

The Black Stars have been training in Wales since 25 May as part of the first phase of their World Cup preparations. Twenty-four players initially reported to camp before Spain-based duo Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams joined the squad over the weekend.

Two players, Augustine Boakye and Kojo Oppong Peprah, were yet to arrive as of Monday afternoon due to their involvement in the French league promotion play-off between Saint-Étienne and OGC Nice.

Despite the delayed arrivals, Queiroz remains encouraged by the work completed in training and believes his players are ready to demonstrate their progress on the pitch.

“That’s the only thing that should be in all players’ minds,” he said.

“And the message is a message of hope and confidence. Being with them for so many months, the training sessions that I did with them, we are fully committed to delivering to the nation.”

Tuesday’s friendly forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the World Cup, where the Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

With expectations rising ahead of the tournament, Queiroz will be hoping his reign begins on a positive note as Ghana seek to build momentum and belief before football’s biggest event gets under way.