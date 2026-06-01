We want to win the game tomorrow – Black Stars Coach Carlos Quieroz ahead of Wales friendly

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 1, 2026

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz says he wants his side to play with confidence, entertain supporters and secure victory when the Black Stars face Wales in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The match at Cardiff City Stadium will mark Queiroz’s first game in charge since taking over as Ghana coach in April, providing an early opportunity to assess his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, the Portuguese tactician outlined a clear message to his players, stressing the importance of performance, commitment and delivering results for Ghanaian supporters.

“We want to express ourselves in the game tomorrow. That is the best of our skills, efforts, and commitment,” Queiroz said.

“As I said, the message is simple. We want to play great football. We want to win. We want to bring pride and happiness to the fans.”

The Black Stars have been training in Wales since 25 May as part of the first phase of their World Cup preparations. Twenty-four players initially reported to camp before Spain-based duo Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams joined the squad over the weekend.

Two players, Augustine Boakye and Kojo Oppong Peprah, were yet to arrive as of Monday afternoon due to their involvement in the French league promotion play-off between Saint-Étienne and OGC Nice.

Despite the delayed arrivals, Queiroz remains encouraged by the work completed in training and believes his players are ready to demonstrate their progress on the pitch.

“That’s the only thing that should be in all players’ minds,” he said.

“And the message is a message of hope and confidence. Being with them for so many months, the training sessions that I did with them, we are fully committed to delivering to the nation.”

Tuesday’s friendly forms part of Ghana’s build-up to the World Cup, where the Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

With expectations rising ahead of the tournament, Queiroz will be hoping his reign begins on a positive note as Ghana seek to build momentum and belief before football’s biggest event gets under way.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Soccer player in a white Ghana national team jersey with a colorful geometric pattern, sprinting on the field.
    Archives
    Carlos Queiroz defends Thomas Partey World Cup selection amid ongoing court case
    Athletic coach on a field gesturing with a left arm extended and right hand to chest, giving directions during a game.
    Archives
    2026 World Cup: Carlos Queiroz admits pressure ahead of tournament
    Man in a white hat casts a ballot into a ballot box at a polling station, with others nearby.
    African News
    Ethiopians head to polls in 7th general election
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31