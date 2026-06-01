Carlos Queiroz defends Thomas Partey World Cup selection amid ongoing court case

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has defended his decision to include Thomas Partey in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, insisting that the midfielder is entitled to the presumption of innocence while legal proceedings against him continue in England.

Partey, a key figure in Ghana’s midfield, faces seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault linked to allegations made by four women. The former Arsenal player has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Speaking ahead of Black stars friendly against Wales, Queiroz said his decision was based on a fundamental principle of justice rather than public opinion.

“It’s a simple and straightforward answer. As far as I know, in England, Portugal, and everywhere else, the presumption of innocence is afforded to the accused until a court reaches a decision,” the Portuguese coach told reporters.

Queiroz also expressed concern about the role of social media in shaping public perceptions before legal cases are concluded.

“Unfortunately, in today’s society and on social media, people are often judged and condemned before they even have the opportunity to defend themselves,” he said.

“Let’s allow the process to take its natural course. One day, when the river meets the ocean, we are going to find the truth.”

The decision to include Partey is among the most closely scrutinised aspects of Ghana’s World Cup squad announcement. The midfielder is expected to play a central role in the Black Stars’ campaign as they seek to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

The tournament will mark Partey’s second World Cup appearance for Ghana, having previously represented the four-time African champions at the 2022 finals in Qatar.

While debate surrounding his selection is likely to continue, Queiroz made clear that, in his view, the ongoing legal process does not prevent the player from representing his country until a verdict is reached.