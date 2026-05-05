2026 world cup is a dream and goal I’m striving for – Kofi Kyereh

Ghana national football team players pose for a pre-match photo on the field, wearing yellow kits with black stars; goalkeeper in purple stands at the far left.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 5, 2026

Ghana international Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he is determined to earn a place at the upcoming World Cup, but insists he will only go if he can make a meaningful impact for the team.

Speaking to Joyce sports, the attacking midfielder, who has been working his way back to full fitness, described the tournament as a personal ambition while acknowledging the challenge ahead.

“Yes, I do,” Kyereh said when asked about his World Cup hopes. “That is another dream and goal I am striving for, and I believe in it.”

The 28-year-old admitted he is racing against time but remains optimistic about his chances of being ready. He revealed that his immediate focus is on regaining match sharpness in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

“I still have a few weeks or months to work on getting into the best shape possible,” he said. “My aim is to play one or two full matches before the World Cup begins. I believe I can get fit in time.”

Despite his ambition, Kyereh was clear he does not want to be included in the squad purely for symbolic reasons.

“I don’t want to go to the World Cup just to be a part of it, or just to have it on my CV,” he explained. “If I cannot truly help the team or have the same impact I had before, then it wouldn’t be right.”

Ultimately, Kyereh acknowledged that his selection will depend on the national team’s coaching staff.

“At the end of the day, I am not the one who decides,” he said. “I can only do what is within my power and leave the rest to the decision-makers.”

His comments reflect both ambition and realism as Ghana prepares to finalise its squad, with players across the pool competing for limited spots on football’s biggest stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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