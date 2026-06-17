Messi matches World Cup scoring record as Argentina beat Algeria

Argentina launched the defence of their FIFA World Cup crown with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria on Wednesday, as captain Lionel Messi delivered a memorable hat-trick to equal the tournament’s all-time scoring record.

The 39-year-old produced a masterclass at Arrowhead Stadium, scoring all three goals as the reigning champions opened their Group J campaign with a performance that underlined their status among the favourites to lift the trophy once again.

Messi’s treble took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose as the competition’s joint-highest goalscorer of all time.

The scoreline, however, only tells part of the story in a match that sprang into life from the opening minutes.

Argentina believed they had taken the lead after just five minutes when Messi found the net, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside. Moments later, Algeria thought they had stunned the world champions when Fares Chaibi calmly finished past the goalkeeper after being released by Ibrahim Maza.

But after a lengthy VAR review, the Desert Foxes’ celebrations were also cut short, with the goal disallowed for offside.

Those early warnings appeared to awaken Argentina, who gradually took control of proceedings.

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute through the inevitable Messi. After exchanging passes with Rodrigo De Paul on the edge of the area, the Argentine captain created just enough space before firing an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Algeria remained competitive and threatened sporadically on the counterattack, but Argentina’s quality eventually began to tell.

Messi struck again on the hour mark when he reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area, drilling a low finish beyond the goalkeeper to double his side’s advantage and leave Algeria with a mountain to climb.

The historic moment arrived 14 minutes from time.

Substitute Nicolas Gonzalez picked out Messi on the edge of the box, and the veteran forward did the rest. Gliding past his marker with trademark composure, he curled a brilliant left-footed strike into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick and equal Klose’s long-standing World Cup goals record.

The goal sparked celebrations among the Argentina supporters, who witnessed yet another landmark moment in the extraordinary international career of their captain.

The convincing victory gives Lionel Scaloni’s side the perfect start to their title defence and puts them in a strong position ahead of their next Group J fixture against Austria.

For Algeria, the defeat leaves little margin for error. The North Africans must now regroup quickly before a crucial meeting with Jordan as they seek to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

But the night belonged to Messi.

On a stage where he has built a legacy spanning two decades, the Argentine icon once again proved decisive, combining brilliance with history as Argentina’s quest for back-to-back World Cup titles began in emphatic fashion.