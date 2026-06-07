2026 World Cup: Sports minister Kofi Adams seek divine help for Black stars

Man in a white traditional shirt sits at a desk with a laptop, hands clasped, in a meeting room; Ghana flag in background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 7, 2026

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, says faith and prayer could play a vital role in the Black Stars’ quest for success at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the national team was drawn into a challenging group alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

Speaking during a visit to the Philadelphia Church, Adams expressed confidence that divine intervention could help Ghana overcome one of the tournament’s strongest opponents.

“Coming to the Philadelphia Church for blessings, and with Ghana playing Croatia in Philadelphia, I know God will grant us victory through this prayer,” he said.

The Black Stars face a daunting task in Group D, where they will take on European heavyweights England and Croatia, as well as Central American side Panama.

Ghana will be aiming to make a strong impression at the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada and will feature an expanded 48-team format for the first time in World Cup history.

Adams’ comments reflect the deep connection between football and faith in Ghana, where prayers and spiritual support often accompany major sporting events.

While football analysts will focus on tactics, preparation and squad strength ahead of the competition, the Sports Minister believes spiritual backing could provide an extra boost as the Black Stars seek to progress from one of the tournament’s most competitive groups.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the largest in the competition’s history, with matches taking place across host cities in North America, including Philadelphia, where Ghana’s clash against Croatia is expected to attract significant attention from fans.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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