2026 World Cup: The biggest moment is now – Black Stars keeper Ati-Zigi

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi believes unity within the Black Stars squad could be the key to a successful 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as the team prepares to take on some of the world’s top football nations.

The experienced shot-stopper has identified togetherness and collective effort as Ghana’s greatest strengths ahead of the tournament, insisting the squad’s success will depend on players fighting for one another rather than individual brilliance.

“The strength is fighting for each other and being there as a team. Playing as a team and not just as individuals,” Ati-Zigi told GFA Media.

“The strength is you can see everyone is fighting for each other. We support each other, and we help each other by encouraging the young ones to keep going and to always give their best.”

Ghana head into the tournament looking to restore confidence after a difficult period that included missing out on qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Ati-Zigi believes the squad has put past disappointments behind them and is fully focused on making the most of the opportunity on football’s biggest stage.

“These are moments that happen in football where you have bad moments, and sometimes you don’t qualify,” he said.

“For us, the biggest moment is now.”

The 29-year-old is expected to compete for the number one jersey after producing an impressive performance in Ghana’s pre-World Cup friendly against Wales.

The Black Stars face a challenging Group L campaign, beginning against Panama in Toronto on 17 June before a high-profile encounter with England in Boston six days later.

Ghana will conclude the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June.

Despite the difficult draw, Ati-Zigi’s message reflects a growing belief within the camp that team spirit and determination can help the four-time African champions compete with some of the tournament’s strongest sides.

For a Ghana team eager to turn the page on recent setbacks, the goalkeeper believes their greatest weapon may not be found in individual stars, but in the unity that binds the squad together.