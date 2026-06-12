2026 World Cup: We want to make Ghana proud – Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has called on Ghanaians to continue supporting the national team with prayers and encouragement as they prepare for a challenging group-stage campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking at a send-off event in Alexandria, Virginia, before the team’s departure to Rhode Island, Ayew said the players were determined to make the nation proud despite facing formidable opposition in Group L.

Ghana will begin its World Cup journey against Panama on 17 June before taking on England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June in what is widely regarded as one of the tournament’s toughest groups.

“We have three massive games ahead of us, and we want to make you guys proud. We want to make Ghana proud,” Ayew told supporters.

The Black Stars captain acknowledged the scale of the challenge awaiting the four-time African champions but expressed confidence that the backing of Ghanaians could inspire the team to success.

“Obviously, it’s not going to be easy, but with your prayers and your support, hopefully we’ll be successful,” he said.

Ayew also thanked fans for standing behind the team throughout their preparations and urged them to maintain their belief as Ghana seeks to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

“We want to thank everyone for your support and keep on praying for us because we’re here to make history,” he added.

The Black Stars have now concluded their training camp in Washington and are based in Providence, Rhode Island, where they are putting the finishing touches to preparations for their World Cup opener against Panama in Toronto.

With anticipation building ahead of the tournament, Ayew’s message reflects the team’s determination to unite the nation and deliver a memorable World Cup campaign