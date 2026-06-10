2026 World Cup: With one move Semenyo can allow Ghana to stay in the game – Marcel Desailly

Former France captain Marcel Desailly has challenged Antoine Semenyo to embrace a leadership role for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the forward has the talent to inspire the Black Stars during their most difficult moments.

Desailly believes Semenyo has emerged as one of Ghana’s most important players following an impressive season in English football and could prove decisive as the Black Stars prepare to face some of the world’s strongest teams.

The World Cup winner described the attacker as a player capable of changing the course of a match through moments of individual brilliance when Ghana are under pressure.

“He’s that individual player that when you are facing challenges, with one move, one run, he can allow Ghana to stay in the game,” Desailly told Flashscore.

The former Chelsea defender said Ghana would look to Semenyo not only for goals and attacking inspiration but also for leadership on and off the pitch as expectations continue to grow ahead of the tournament.

However, Desailly warned that talent alone would not be enough.

He urged the forward to remain humble and committed to the collective cause, stressing that success at international level depends on teamwork rather than individual status.

“He really needs to come in with humility and be that top player that can make the difference,” Desailly said.

“We need him to be one of the key players who can allow them, when they are in a difficult situation, to raise a little bit.”

Desailly added that players must avoid placing themselves above the national team, regardless of their club achievements or growing profiles.

The former defender believes the pressure on Ghana has intensified following recent disappointments, particularly the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

That setback, he said, has increased expectations among supporters and heightened the importance of experienced players stepping forward on the biggest stage.

With Ghana aiming to make a strong impression at the expanded World Cup, Desailly believes Semenyo has the qualities required to lead the team’s challenge, provided he balances confidence with discipline and humility.

The Black Stars will be among ten African nations competing at the tournament, the largest African representation in FIFA World Cup history.