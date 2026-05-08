26-year old miner cuts off his own penis at Wassa Kyeikrom

Back view of a shirtless person with short curly hair resting in a bathroom, facing away from the camera, with a sink and cleaning supplies in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 8, 2026

A 26-year-old artisanal miner is fighting through excruciating pain at a Western Region hospital after inflicting a severe self-injury in a deeply troubling incident that has left his community shaken.

Peter Okyere, who relocated to Wassa Kyeikrom roughly two months ago in search of work in the mining sector, allegedly burst into his landlord’s room in a visibly distressed state shortly before the incident, behaving erratically and voicing anguish over financial struggles that had dogged him since losing his father.

He was also heard asking his landlord how one goes about acquiring wealth.

A neighbour who was present managed to usher the landlord out of harm’s way before the situation could escalate further.

What followed was deeply disturbing. Okyere returned to his own room, where he proceeded to mutilate his genitals.

He was subsequently rushed to Green Shield Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for what medical staff describe as a severe and painful injury.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Okyere has denied being under the influence of alcohol or any other substance at the time of the incident, though the circumstances surrounding his state of mind remain unclear.

He has since appealed to members of the public for support as he faces what is expected to be a long and difficult road to recovery.

The Ghana Police Service has opened an investigation into the matter to establish the full facts surrounding the episode.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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