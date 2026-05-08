EOCO hunts three women over alleged state financial loss

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 8, 2026

Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office has thrown out a public dragnet for three women it wants to question over alleged offences that are said to have resulted in losses to the state.

The agency has publicly identified the trio as Esther Osaah Boateng, Rita Ewura Abena Appiah and Mercy Korang, all of whom are being sought in connection with allegations of causing financial loss to the state.

In a notice issued to the public, EOCO called on Ghanaians to step forward with any reliable information that could assist investigators in tracking down the three individuals.

The agency made clear it is counting on public cooperation to bring the matter to a swift conclusion.

Those with knowledge of the suspects’ movements or current whereabouts have been asked to reach out to EOCO’s Head Office, which sits close to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road in Accra.

Alternatively, tipsters may contact any of the agency’s regional offices or walk into the nearest police station.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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