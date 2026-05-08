Akyem Chief invokes Bible to call for political exile of Bawumia and Akufo-Addo associates

A traditional ruler in the Eastern Region has stirred public debate after delivering a fiery address in which he urged Ghanaians to shut the door on former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and everyone who served under the Akufo-Addo administration — drawing on scripture to make his case for a sweeping generational reset in the country’s politics.

Nana Obodade Amponem III, who holds the Kontihene stool of Akyem Asuom, made the remarks at a durbar, footage of which has since spread widely across social media.

Reaching for the Old Testament as his frame of reference, the chief drew a parallel between Ghana’s current political moment and the divine punishment meted out to the Israelites in the book of Numbers — a generation condemned to wander the desert for four decades as consequence for their disobedience.

“As it was in the Bible in Numbers 14, where the good Lord sentenced all the transgressing and disobeying Israelites in the wilderness, I am saying Ghanaians must sentence that generation of thieves, robbers, and looters to 40 years in the wilderness,” he declared.

The chief’s call did not stop at the top tier of the former administration.

He broadened his target to include every layer of the New Patriotic Party’s structure — from national executives down to regional and constituency-level officials — arguing that the party owes it to Ghana to clear out those who served and make space for a fresh crop of selfless individuals genuinely committed to public service.

In his view, anyone with a footprint in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia era must be made to bear political consequences, with the NPP itself carrying the responsibility of cleansing its own ranks before it can credibly present itself to Ghanaians again.