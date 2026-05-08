Ghanaian Defender Issaka Baba Seidu wins Ljungskile player of the Month

At just 19 years old, Ghanaian defender Issaka Baba Seidu is continuing to attract attention in Swedish football after being named Ljungskile’s Player of the Month for April following a series of outstanding performances.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate, currently on loan from FC Nordsjælland, has become one of the standout young players at Ljungskile SK this season.

Seidu impressed throughout April with commanding displays in defence, showing composure, strength and maturity beyond his age. His consistent performances played a key role in Ljungskile’s positive run during the month and earned him recognition from both supporters and club officials.

The talented centre-back, who developed through Ghana’s renowned Right to Dream system, is regarded as one of the promising young defenders emerging from the West African nation. His rapid progress in Sweden has further strengthened his reputation as a player with significant potential for the future.

Seidu’s rise continues to reflect the growing impact of Ghanaian talent in European football, with the teenager now steadily making his mark in the Scandinavian game.