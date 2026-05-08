NPP demands apology after Kevin Taylor’s remarks on Kufuor, puts NDC on notice

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 8, 2026

The New Patriotic Party has taken strong exception to comments made by controversial media personality Kevin Taylor about former President John Agyekum Kufuor, throwing down the gauntlet to the ruling National Democratic Congress and President John Dramani Mahama to speak out against the remarks or risk being seen as endorsing them.

Taylor, who hosts a political talk show, drew the ire of the opposition party after describing the former statesman as lazy and making a remark widely perceived as mocking Kufuor’s physical condition — telling him to “stand up and walk.”

Firing back through a statement dated Thursday, May 8 and bearing the signature of Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP characterised the comments as deeply offensive and wholly beneath the dignity owed to a former head of state.

The party painted Kufuor as a towering figure in Ghana’s democratic and economic history — one whose record in office earned the country considerable standing on the world stage — and argued that his legacy places him above the kind of partisan mudslinging Taylor engaged in.

“This is not politics. This is desecration,” the statement declared, making the case that Kufuor belongs to all Ghanaians rather than to any one political camp.

The NPP reserved particular criticism for what it described as the NDC’s conspicuous silence, arguing that Taylor’s well-established connections to the party make inaction tantamount to quiet approval.

The party is now pressing both President Mahama and the NDC leadership to publicly cut ties with the commentary without delay.

Taylor himself has also been put on notice, with the NPP demanding a full and public apology to the former President.

The statement wrapped up with a broader appeal for civility and cultural respect in political conversations, cautioning that Ghanaians are watching closely to see how the NDC and the Mahama administration choose to respond.

Scan of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Headquarters letterhead press release dated May 8, 2026, condemning Kevin Ekow Taylor and demanding leadership action against him.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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