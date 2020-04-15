22 minutes ago

Eighty-four fishermen who returned to the Central Region from their fishing expedition to Cote d'Ivoire have been quarantined for two weeks.

Health authorities explained that this was to satisfy laid down protocols that all who enter the country’s borders be quarantined to ascertain their coronavirus status.

The Central Regional Director of Health, Dr Akosua Owusu-Sarpong told the Central Regional Minister at a briefing meeting in Cape Coast Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by all metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives, police commanders, water agency managers, senior health professionals and the media in the region to assess the region's response to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said all quarantined persons were at secured locations and were being given adequate attention.

155 samples negative

She stated that so far, a total of 155 out of 273 samples sent for testing from the region came back negative while the results for the rest were pending.

One case confirmed

She said the Central Region currently has one confirmed case of COVID-19.

However, she said another confirmed case which was recorded in the Greater Accra region but lives in the Central Region was being treated in the region.

Caution

She indicated that health authorities were being cautious to ensure contacts of persons who test positive are prevented from spreading it in case they have contracted the virus.

She noted that the quarantine was a precautionary measure to ensure that possible infected persons do not spread the disease.

Dr Owusu-Sarpong said once a person in quarantine test positive for COVID-19, arrangements would be made to move the person to a health facility.

Hospitals ready

She said the hospitals were ready to take all confirmed case, saying the two confirmed cases in the region were currently responding to treatment.

She appealed to all MMDCEs to support educational campaigns to ensure that residents become enlightened with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional minister

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan for his part asked the MMDCEs to collaborate effectively with the security agencies to enforce the social distancing protocol.

He asked them to be firm and show machoism sternness in enforcing the social distancing.

He also urged the media to use their channels to support efforts at getting the right information to the communities.

The Central Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police Paul Manly Awini said the regional command would continue to arrest people who flout the restrictions and social distancing rules in relation to the pandemic.