Evacuee recounts years of fear in South Africa, says she finally feels free back home

A Ghanaian woman evacuated from South Africa has spoken of the profound relief she feels after returning home, describing nearly 13 years of living in constant fear as a foreign national amid escalating xenophobic tensions.

Dillys Edem, speaking on Citi News on Thursday, May 28, 2026, said life in South Africa had become increasingly unbearable, with daily activities most people take for granted becoming sources of anxiety and dread.

“2nd July will be 13 years,” she said, reflecting on the length of time she had spent in the country. “I feel good to be back home because I was not free when I was there. I was always afraid. I can’t walk freely, I can’t do anything freely. Even to go and buy something, I have to wait till after 4. So I am afraid always.”

The contrast with her first hours back on Ghanaian soil could not have been sharper.

“But since yesterday, I feel very free. I am very happy,” she said, her words capturing the emotional weight of a return she described as deeply liberating.

Edem extended her gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for coordinating the evacuation exercise that brought her and others home safely.

Her account comes after the first batch of evacuees touched down in Accra on Wednesday, May 27, as part of a government-led response to reports of harassment, threats, and attacks targeting migrant communities in parts of South Africa.

The exercise was carried out through Ghana’s diplomatic mission in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Authorities have indicated that further evacuation exercises may be conducted as diplomatic engagement and monitoring of the situation on the ground continue.