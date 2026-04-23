Afriyie Barnieh scores again despite Aarau defeat to Vaduz

Ghana forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh continued his fine scoring form but could not prevent FC Aarau from slipping to a 3-2 defeat away to FC Vaduz.

Barnieh found the net once more in the encounter, adding to what has been an impressive individual campaign in Switzerland. The 23-year-old remains one of Aarau’s standout performers this season, consistently delivering in front of goal.

Despite his contribution, Aarau were unable to secure a positive result on the road, falling short in a closely contested match.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak striker has now registered 11 goals and six assists across all competitions this term, underlining his growing influence since his move to Europe.

Barnieh’s continued form will be a source of encouragement for both club and country as he looks to maintain his momentum in the closing stages of the season.