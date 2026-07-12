Ancestral wrath invoked as NPP Bantama Constituency battle descends into curses and chaos

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By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 12, 2026

An intraparty dispute within the New Patriotic Party’s Bantama Constituency has escalated beyond institutional recrimination into the realm of supernatural invocation, with rival factions now enlisting traditional deities as enforcers of a court injunction that one faction apparently flouted by proceeding with a disputed executive election.

The escalation materialised through a viral video capturing an individual identified as Kwame Poku engaged in ritualistic curse-casting designed to mobilise ancestral forces against those who disregard judicial authority.

The imagery depicted Poku smashing an egg and a bottle of schnapps whilst invoking the names of revered traditional deities — Antoa and Akonadi — and calling upon them to unleash supernatural punishment upon any party member who acts contrary to the reported court injunction.

“I invoke curses on persons who seek to undermine the court process,” Poku declared through the recorded ritual, his performance transforming judicial authority into cosmological obligation through invocation of forces beyond institutional reach.

The video’s circulation reflects and amplifies the tension animating a bitter factional struggle within the constituency.

The immediate catalyst involved Saturday’s violent disruption of the constituency executive election scheduled to proceed at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

The election, reportedly subject to legal restraint through court injunction, was nevertheless pursued by elements within party leadership.

The result was chaos. Unidentified assailants invaded the polling centre and halted voting operations. Ballot boxes and ballot papers were destroyed.

Election officials supervising the process sustained physical assault. One official absorbed injuries sufficiently severe to necessitate emergency evacuation to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical stabilisation.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command arrested three individuals in connection with the violence. Officers declared the entire venue a crime scene, a designation that transforms what was ostensibly an internal party affair into a criminal investigation demanding forensic attention.

The distinction between police jurisdiction and party autonomy has collapsed entirely.

Investigators must now reconstruct the sequence of events, establish whether the electoral process possessed legal legitimacy despite judicial restraint, and determine the identities and motivations of persons who orchestrated the disruption.

The emergence of the curse-invoking video signals that factional tensions have metastasised beyond conventional political competition into symbolism rooted in traditional spiritual frameworks — a rhetorical strategy designed to position judicial authority as cosmologically binding rather than merely institutionally coercive.

The dual assault — simultaneous violence against electoral officials and ritualistic curse-casting against legal defiance — suggests that the dispute’s resolution now extends beyond party negotiation or judicial determination into cultural territory where institutional authority and ancestral power converge to enforce compliance.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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