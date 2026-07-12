Carlos Queiroz set for new Ghana deal as Black Stars coach

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 12, 2026

Carlos Queiroz is set to remain as head coach of Ghana after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation agreed to extend the Portuguese’s stay following the Black Stars’ 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 73-year-old is expected to sign a two-year contract after impressing officials during his initial four-month spell in charge, which culminated in Ghana reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup before exiting in the Round of 32.

The decision follows discussions between the GFA and the Sports Ministry, with both parties concluding that continuity offers the best platform to build a competitive national team capable of challenging for major honours.

Queiroz’s principal objective will be to end Ghana’s long wait for the Africa Cup of Nations title, with the Black Stars having failed to win the continental crown since 1982.

Officials are understood to have been encouraged by the former Portugal, Iran, Egypt, Colombia, Qatar and South Africa coach’s tactical organisation, discipline and wealth of international experience during his short tenure.

His extensive record at both FIFA World Cups and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments is seen as a key factor in the decision to retain his services as Ghana prepares for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers and other international fixtures.

The contract extension is also expected to bring greater stability to the Black Stars after several coaching changes in recent years, as the GFA looks to establish long-term continuity ahead of the next continental cycle.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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