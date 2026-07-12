Ghana’s Enoch Morrison unveiled by Al Merreikh

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 12, 2026

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Morrison has been officially unveiled by Sudanese giants Al Merreikh SC following his move from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

The 25-year-old was presented to supporters alongside the club’s new signings ahead of the 2026/27 season, including Cameroonian midfielder Nathan Doula, after completing a three-year contract with the African heavyweights.

Morrison joins Al Merreikh on the back of an outstanding campaign in Kenya, where he played a pivotal role in helping Gor Mahia secure a record-extending 22nd Kenyan Premier League title.

His influential performances in midfield earned him the league’s prestigious Most Valuable Player and Midfielder of the Season awards, underlining his status as one of East Africa’s standout performers.

The Ghana international combined leadership, energy and consistency throughout the season as Gor Mahia finished top of the table with 68 points, with his displays attracting widespread admiration across the region.

Before his successful spell in Kenya, Morrison featured for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, where he established himself as one of the country’s promising midfield talents.

Morrison and his new teammates are expected to travel to Rwanda in the coming days to begin pre-season preparations as Al Merreikh intensify plans for the new campaign.

The move represents another major milestone in Morrison’s career, with the midfielder set to test himself at one of Africa’s most successful and historic clubs as he looks to build on the momentum of an exceptional season.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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