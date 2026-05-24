Antoine Semenyo ends season with a goal in Manchester City’s defeat to Villa

City footballer celebrates with arms raised on the pitch as a crowded stadium watches in the background, wearing a light blue kit and number 42
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 24, 2026

Antoine Semenyo capped off a remarkable Premier League campaign with another goal on the final day of the season, but it was not enough to prevent Manchester City from slipping to a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa.

The Ghana international opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a composed finish, continuing the rich vein of form that has defined his outstanding season in England’s top flight.

However, Villa responded strongly after the break through Ollie Watkins, who struck twice in quick succession in the 47th and 61st minutes to seal victory for the visitors and deny City a winning finish to the campaign.

Despite the defeat, Semenyo emerged as one of the standout performers of the season. His goal took his Premier League tally to 17, the highest scoring return of his career in a single league campaign.

Across all competitions, the forward delivered impressive numbers for his club, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists in 48 appearances.

The 25-year-old’s contribution of 27 goal involvements highlights his growing influence and consistency at the highest level, further cementing his status as one of Ghana’s brightest stars in European football.

Semenyo’s performances this season are expected to attract even greater attention ahead of the new campaign, with fans and pundits alike praising his pace, strength and clinical finishing.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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