Asamoah Gyan included in SuperSport’s 2026 World Cup coverage team

Man in a blue and gold traditional outfit speaks into a microphone at a podium during an event, with a logo backdrop behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 10, 2026

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been named among the headline analysts for SuperSport’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the broadcaster unveiled an extensive line-up for football’s biggest tournament.

Gyan, Africa’s leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history, will bring his experience and insight to viewers across the continent during the expanded tournament, which will feature a record 48 nations and 104 matches.

The former striker remains one of Africa’s most celebrated football figures after representing Ghana at three World Cups and playing a pivotal role in the Black Stars’ historic run to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

His appointment comes as SuperSport prepares to offer its most comprehensive World Cup coverage to date, with every match available to DStv subscribers across all package tiers in English and Portuguese-speaking African countries.

Gyan will be joined by a star-studded panel that includes former Chelsea captain John Terry, ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna, and former Chelsea manager Roberto Di Matteo.

The Ghanaian’s inclusion is expected to resonate strongly with football fans across Africa, particularly as the continent prepares for an unprecedented level of representation at the tournament. Ten African nations are set to compete at the 2026 World Cup, the largest number ever from the continent.

SuperSport said Gyan’s unique World Cup experience and understanding of African football will provide valuable insight throughout the month-long competition.

Alongside fellow African football icons such as Salomon Kalou, William Troost-Ekong and Siphiwe Tshabalala, Gyan will help analyse the performances of both African teams and the world’s leading football nations.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place across the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

For many viewers, Gyan’s presence in the studio will be a reminder of one of Africa’s most memorable World Cup journeys and the enduring impact he has had on the continent’s football history.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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