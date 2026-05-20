Ashanti Region sounds alarm over hypertension despite slight drop in recorded cases

Health authorities in the Ashanti Region have called for heightened public awareness of hypertension, describing the condition as a growing threat to community health even as the number of recorded cases registered a marginal decline.

Speaking at the launch of World Hypertension Day in Kumasi, Fred Adomako-Boateng cautioned that the disease remains a “silent time bomb” and continues to exact a heavy toll on the region’s health system.

He disclosed that recorded hypertension cases dipped slightly from 140,260 in 2024 to 138,710 in 2025, but stressed that the condition still ranks as the tenth leading cause of outpatient department visits in the Ashanti Region, accounting for approximately 2.9 percent of all hospital attendance.

He described the figures as deeply concerning, noting that hypertension remains a significant contributor to preventable deaths across the region.

Dr. Adomako-Boateng urged members of the public to take proactive steps toward better health, including adopting balanced diets, reducing alcohol consumption, quitting smoking, and incorporating regular physical activity into their daily routines.

He emphasised the critical importance of routine medical check-ups for early detection, warning that unmanaged hypertension can lead to severe complications such as stroke, heart disease, and sudden death.

He called on Ghanaians to treat the condition with the seriousness it deserves and not wait for symptoms before seeking medical attention, noting that the so-called silent nature of hypertension makes regular screening all the more essential.