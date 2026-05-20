IMCC urges media to support Ghana’s new decentralisation agenda

Man in traditional African attire speaks at a wooden podium with several microphones in front of him at a press conference/Flex event hall.
By Prince Antwi May 20, 2026

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation, Dr Dominic Hoedoafia, has appealed to the media to take a more active role in supporting Ghana’s decentralisation process as the country develops a new National Decentralisation Policy and Strategic Framework for 2026–2030.

Speaking at a Sensitisation and Policy Orientation Workshop for journalists on May 19, 2026, Dr Hoedoafia described the engagement as timely, noting that stakeholders are currently shaping a new policy direction to guide the next phase of decentralisation reforms.

He explained that the 2026–2030 framework is intended to strengthen democratic decentralisation, improve accountability in governance, and promote equitable local development across the country.

According to him, the policy is designed to build an inclusive and transformed local government system that empowers communities while ensuring responsible and fair governance.

Dr Hoedoafia stressed that decentralisation is grounded in the principle of bringing governance closer to citizens, which requires strong, efficient, participatory, and accountable institutions capable of translating policies into real development outcomes.

He also underscored the importance of accountability, describing it as both a constitutional and moral obligation. He highlighted the concept of “diagonal accountability,” where the media and civil society serve as key oversight actors.

“The media occupies a very strategic position in our governance ecosystem. It is the essential bridge between government and citizens, reinforcing accountability and enabling informed public dialogue,” he said.

He further noted that successful decentralisation depends on public understanding and ownership of the process, making civic education, engagement, and communication central to the reform agenda.

Dr Hoedoafia therefore urged media practitioners to increase public awareness of the roles of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), local participation structures, fiscal decentralisation processes, development planning, and citizens’ responsibilities in local governance.

He encouraged journalists to pay greater attention to district-level governance issues, arguing that many service delivery challenges are handled at the local level rather than by central government.

He added that matters such as sanitation, housing, and community development should often be directed to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) instead of national-level officials.

At the same workshop, Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, Chairman of the IMCC Technical Committee, presented a historical overview of Ghana’s governance structure, tracing its evolution from five regions at independence in 1957 to the current sixteen regions.

He explained that these changes form part of ongoing efforts to deepen governance and bring administration closer to citizens.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Business
    Producer inflation rises to 2.7% in April 2026 on higher mining sector prices
    Business
    Cocoa farmers raise concerns over alleged private buying by COCOBOD officials
    Business
    Cedi depreciates by 8.4% against dollar in frst five months of 2026 – BoG
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31