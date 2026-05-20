Black Stars face early test against Ivory Coast in 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana’s road to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will begin with a heavyweight clash against reigning African champions Ivory Coast after the Black Stars were drawn in a demanding Group C qualifying campaign.

The draw, conducted in Cairo on Tuesday, placed Ghana alongside Ivory Coast, The Gambia and Somalia as the four-time African champions seek a return to the continent’s biggest football stage after missing out on the 2025 tournament.

The Black Stars will open their campaign away to Ivory Coast between 21 September and 6 October 2026 in what is expected to be an early test of Ghana’s ambitions. Otto Addo’s side will then host The Gambia in their second group fixture.

Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON marked one of the lowest moments in the country’s recent football history, increasing pressure on the national team to deliver a convincing response in the next qualification series.

Matchdays three and four, scheduled between 9 and 17 November 2026, will see Ghana take on Somalia in back-to-back fixtures, first at home before travelling away for the reverse encounter.

The qualifiers will conclude in March 2027 with what could prove to be a decisive showdown against Ivory Coast on home soil before Ghana end the campaign away to The Gambia.

Ivory Coast, who lifted the 2023 AFCON title on home soil, are widely viewed as favourites to top the group, but Ghana will hope a blend of experienced internationals and emerging talent can restore confidence among supporters.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in East Africa by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Group C Fixtures