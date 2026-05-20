Medeama to lift Ghana Premier League trophy in Tarkwa

Soccer team in yellow uniforms posing for a group photo on the field with spectators in the stands behind them, goalkeeper in blue front center.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 20, 2026

Medeama SC will officially be crowned champions of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League in front of their home supporters in Tarkwa after the Ghana Football Association confirmed a special coronation match against Basake Holy Stars on Wednesday, 27 May.

The league winners had initially been expected to receive the trophy after their final league fixture against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend. However, the GFA has opted for a separate celebration fixture at the TnA Stadium to allow the club’s supporters in Tarkwa to witness the moment firsthand.

Club sources say Medeama explored the possibility of relocating the Hearts of Oak fixture to Tarkwa, while allowing Hearts to retain all match-day revenue as the designated home side. The proposal was ultimately set aside in favour of a standalone coronation event.

The Mauve and Yellow secured their second Ghana Premier League title in three seasons with a game remaining, capping another impressive campaign under head coach Ibrahim Tanko.

Medeama will first travel to Accra to face Hearts of Oak on Sunday in their final league match before returning to Tarkwa for the trophy celebration against regional rivals Basake Holy Stars.

Players and officials are expected to receive medals immediately after the coronation match before lifting the Ghana Premier League trophy in what is anticipated to be a packed and colourful ceremony at the TnA Stadium.

Fans from Tarkwa and across the country are expected to flock to the stadium as Medeama celebrate another major milestone in the club’s rapidly growing history.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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