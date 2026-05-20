Ghana’s export earnings hit $11.1 Billion as Gold Drives strong performance

Ghana’s total export earnings rose to $11.1 billion by the end of April 2026, boosted mainly by higher gold prices and improved export performance across key sectors.

The figure represents a significant increase from the $9.2 billion recorded over the same period in 2025.

This was contained in the latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data released by the Bank of Ghana.

According to the report, gold remained the country’s leading export earner, generating $6.8 billion by April 2026, up from $5.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Cocoa exports contributed $1.8 billion, maintaining the same level recorded within the review period in 2025.

Crude oil exports brought in $1.2 billion between January and April 2026, while other export commodities collectively accounted for $1.1 billion.

On the import side, Ghana’s total import bill rose to $5.8 billion between January and April 2026, compared to $5 billion during the same period in 2025.

Oil imports alone amounted to $2 billion, up from $1.6 billion recorded a year earlier.

Despite the increase in imports, the country recorded a trade surplus of $5.2 billion, slightly higher than the $5 billion surplus posted in the same period in 2025.

The Bank of Ghana data also indicated that Ghana’s international reserves increased to $14.4 billion in April 2026, up from $13.8 billion in December 2025.

In addition, the country’s gold reserves rose to 22.3 tonnes in April 2026, compared to 18.6 tonnes recorded at the end of 2025.