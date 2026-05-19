Asiedu Nketiah urges NDC supporters in Zabzugu to stay patient over delayed political benefits

National Democratic Congress Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has called on party supporters in the Zabzugu Constituency to hold firm and resist the temptation to act out of frustration, reminding them that the rewards of political loyalty do not arrive all at once.

The appeal was made on Tuesday, May 19, during a meeting with constituency executives and members, where concerns were raised about employment opportunities and what some supporters described as delays in receiving the tangible benefits they had anticipated under the current administration.

Acknowledging the frustrations voiced at the gathering, the NDC Chairman urged supporters not to allow despondency to set in, explaining that the distribution of political opportunities across a government’s tenure is inherently staggered.

“You don’t all reap your benefit at the same time because whatever happens, you cannot have opportunities to go around everybody at the same time and in the same year. Some would have to benefit today, and then tomorrow will be your turn,” he told the gathering.

Asiedu Nketiah also drew a contrast with the opposition, questioning whether supporters who felt sidelined would fare better under an alternative administration, and cautioning that disengaging from the party would only serve to weaken it at a critical time.

He stressed that unity remained the bedrock of the party’s ability to fulfil its commitments, and urged members to channel their energy into supporting the government rather than taking actions that could undermine its work.