Detained MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong to face Dutch court within 48 hours

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By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 19, 2026

Asante Akim North Member of Parliament Kwame Ohene Frimpong is expected to appear before a court in the Netherlands within the next 48 hours, where his legal team is anticipated to challenge both the legality of his arrest and his continued detention.

The lawmaker was arrested on Sunday, May 8, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam over allegations of money laundering and involvement in romance scam-related offences.

Sources close to his legal team told Citi News that his appearance before the Dutch court will mark his first opportunity to formally contest the circumstances of his apprehension.

Parliament confirmed the detention in a statement from the Clerk, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, which indicated that the Speaker and parliamentary leadership were engaging Ghana’s diplomatic mission in The Hague to obtain a full account of the situation surrounding the Independent MP’s arrest.

Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has since provided assurances that the MP is in stable condition, is being treated well, and has not suffered any harm during his time in custody.

Diplomatic engagements between Ghanaian officials and Dutch authorities are ongoing as the case moves toward its first court hearing.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako

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