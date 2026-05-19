Everton eye Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Premier League side Everton are reportedly interested in signing Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku ahead of the summer transfer window following his impressive performances for Leicester City.

The 22-year-old winger emerged as one of Leicester’s brightest performers during the recently concluded English Championship campaign, despite the club’s disappointing relegation from the division.

Issahaku played a key role for the Foxes throughout the season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 44 league appearances. His pace, creativity and attacking flair drew attention from several clubs, with Everton now said to be monitoring his situation closely as they look to strengthen their options on the wings for next season.

The Ghana international’s performances have also reportedly attracted interest from Coventry City, who secured promotion to the Premier League and are preparing to reinforce their squad ahead of their return to the top flight.

Issahaku joined Leicester permanently in the summer of 2024 after a successful loan spell from Portuguese giants Sporting CP. Since then, he has developed into one of the club’s most influential attacking players.

Although the winger remains under contract until 2029, Leicester’s relegation could influence his future, with top-flight clubs keen to secure his signature before the new season begins.

The Black Stars attacker is currently valued at around €24 million, underlining his growing reputation in European football.