Banker dragged to court for stealing GHc12 million and using 600k to bet

Outdoor scene with two people outside a building: a man in a teal polo in the foreground with hands clasped, and a woman in an orange shirt with a crossbody bag near a red notice board in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

An Accra Circuit Court has heard a case involving a relationship manager of Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana accused of allegedly siphoning GH¢12 million from a client’s accounts and diverting part of the funds into online sports betting.

The accused, Christopher Arthur, who managed accounts at the bank’s Haatso branch, has been charged with stealing. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before His Honour Eyram Fumey.

According to prosecutors led by Chief Inspector Jonas Larwer, Arthur allegedly manipulated accounts belonging to a businessman’s company, C.T and C Limited, between 2025 and 2026, resulting in the disappearance of about GH¢12 million.

Investigators further allege that around GH¢600,000 of the funds was spent on the betting platform SportyBet, while additional transactions were traced to accounts linked to alleged accomplices.

The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢12 million with four sureties, three of whom must be justified. The prosecution did not oppose the bail application.

Prosecutors also claim that when discrepancies were discovered, the accused attempted to cover up the alleged fraud by producing a forged bank statement, before later making partial refunds amounting to over GH¢1.2 million.

The case has been adjourned to May 26, 2026, for a Case Management Conference, while investigations continue into alleged accomplices and related transactions across multiple banks.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
crime Latest News news

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Smiling woman in a black blazer seated in a wheelchair in a library with bookshelves behind her.
African News
Include PWDs in climate change decisions – Prof. Naami
Industrial oil refinery with gas flares shooting orange flames and dark smoke above a desert-like facility
African News
Global fossil fuel subsidies deepen Africa’s energy vulnerability
Two men stand behind a railing in a courtroom; one in a black puffer vest at a microphone, the other in a blue-gray jacket, with a police officer in the background.
African News
SA prosecutors seek 2-year jail for Bellarmine Mugabe
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17