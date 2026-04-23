Banker dragged to court for stealing GHc12 million and using 600k to bet

An Accra Circuit Court has heard a case involving a relationship manager of Guaranty Trust Bank Ghana accused of allegedly siphoning GH¢12 million from a client’s accounts and diverting part of the funds into online sports betting.

The accused, Christopher Arthur, who managed accounts at the bank’s Haatso branch, has been charged with stealing. He pleaded not guilty when he appeared before His Honour Eyram Fumey.

According to prosecutors led by Chief Inspector Jonas Larwer, Arthur allegedly manipulated accounts belonging to a businessman’s company, C.T and C Limited, between 2025 and 2026, resulting in the disappearance of about GH¢12 million.

Investigators further allege that around GH¢600,000 of the funds was spent on the betting platform SportyBet, while additional transactions were traced to accounts linked to alleged accomplices.

The court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢12 million with four sureties, three of whom must be justified. The prosecution did not oppose the bail application.

Prosecutors also claim that when discrepancies were discovered, the accused attempted to cover up the alleged fraud by producing a forged bank statement, before later making partial refunds amounting to over GH¢1.2 million.

The case has been adjourned to May 26, 2026, for a Case Management Conference, while investigations continue into alleged accomplices and related transactions across multiple banks.