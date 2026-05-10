Barcelona wins La Liga after beating Real Madrid in El Clasico

FC Barcelona were crowned 2025/26 La Liga champions after a commanding 2-0 victory over fierce rivals Real Madrid CF in El Clasico on Sunday.

The title-clinching win came at Barcelona’s home ground, where the Catalan giants produced a dominant first-half display to secure their 29th Spanish league crown with three matches still remaining in the season.

English forward Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the ninth minute, finishing calmly after Barcelona carved open the Madrid defence with a swift attacking move.

Just nine minutes later, Ferran Torres doubled the lead with a composed finish to send the home supporters into celebration mode.

Barcelona maintained control throughout much of the contest, frustrating Real Madrid and preventing the visitors from mounting a serious comeback.

The latest success further strengthens Barcelona’s place among Spain’s most decorated clubs, with only Real Madrid having won more La Liga titles.

With the championship now secured, Barcelona supporters will hope the victory signals the beginning of a new era under Flick as the club looks to build on its domestic success in the coming seasons.