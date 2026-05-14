Bawumia Accuses NDC Government of Intimidating Opposition Members, Warns Democracy Under Threat

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 14, 2026

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has sounded a strong alarm over what he characterises as a systematic campaign of harassment and intimidation directed at members and supporters of the opposition NPP since the National Democratic Congress took office in January 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 13, Dr. Bawumia alleged a pattern of arrests, detentions, and what he described as excessive bail conditions being imposed on NPP members, warning that such actions pose a serious threat to Ghana’s democratic credentials and freedom of expression.

He pointed to the arrest and subsequent release of social media user David Essandoh, who was reportedly picked up after posting online about the return of dumsor — a term widely used to describe recurring electricity outages — alongside an image of a billboard bearing the President’s likeness. He also cited the remand of Bono Regional NPP Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC as further evidence of the trend he is describing.

“I condemn in the strongest of terms the unholy collaboration between the Executive, State investigative agencies, and some elements within the judiciary to use intimidation and harassment to silence members of the New Patriotic Party,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He warned that individuals he believes are complicit in abusing state power would eventually face accountability, declaring that “the day of accountability will come.”

The former Vice President urged NPP members and supporters nationwide to remain steadfast and continue holding the government to account, stressing that the foundations of Ghana’s democracy must not be eroded by political intimidation or the misuse of state authority.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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