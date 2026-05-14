Ex-Wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye Seeks Court Order to Freeze Assets and Company Shares

The former wife of businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye has taken legal action to prevent her ex-husband from disposing of a range of assets and company shareholdings she claims were accumulated during their marriage, filing an injunction application before the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

Joana Quaye, represented by Dame & Partners, is asking the court to restrain Mr. Quaye from selling, transferring, or otherwise dealing with the disputed assets pending the resolution of an appeal connected to their divorce settlement.

In an affidavit supporting the application, Mrs. Quaye traced the origins of their relationship back to 2002, when the two met after completing secondary school.

They wed in 2010, but she says their financial partnership predated the marriage, with the couple maintaining a joint bank account and making shared investments, proceeds from which she claims helped fund Mr. Quaye’s studies in the United Kingdom.

She further alleges that upon his return to Ghana, they jointly explored business opportunities and used personal savings to found a microfinance business.

In 2011, she states, the couple co-incorporated Quick Micro Credit and Investment Limited, with both serving as directors and shareholders. She alleges her name was subsequently removed from the company’s records without her knowledge or consent — a matter she says surfaced during the divorce proceedings.

The assets listed in the application span several business interests, including shareholdings in Quick Credit, Quick Angels, Waterfall Engineering, Tigon Entertainment, Ridge Medical Centre, and CEQA Foods.

Residential properties in Trasacco Estates, East Legon, Dansoman, and Mamprobi, as well as a number of luxury vehicles, are also captured in the application.

Mrs. Quaye argues that preserving the assets is essential to safeguarding any future judgment that may arise from her appeal, warning that transfers or disposals in the interim could render such a ruling unenforceable.

The affidavit also raises procedural concerns about the original divorce judgment delivered on January 20, 2026, with Mrs. Quaye contending that delays in accessing the full written judgment hampered her ability to exercise her right of appeal in a timely manner.