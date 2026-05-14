NLC Orders NIA Workers to Call Off Strike as Fair Wages Commission Given May Deadline

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 14, 2026

The National Labour Commission has instructed workers of the National Identification Authority to immediately suspend their ongoing strike action, following a stakeholder meeting convened to address longstanding concerns over conditions of service.

The directive was issued in a statement dated May 14, 2026, after the Commission brought together representatives of the Public Services Workers’ Union, the NIA, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to deliberate on delays in implementing migration reports tied to the workers’ remuneration and service conditions.

As part of the resolution reached at the meeting, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has been given a firm deadline to facilitate the approval and implementation of the migration report for NIA staff by the end of May 2026.

The striking workers have been ordered to return to work with immediate effect while the process is underway.

The matter has been adjourned to June 4, 2026, when all parties are expected to appear before the Commission to provide a progress report on the implementation of the agreed measures.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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