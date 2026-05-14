U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets surrender two-goal lead in thrilling draw against algeria

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 14, 2026

Ghana’s Black Starlets were forced to settle for a dramatic 2-2 draw against Algeria after surrendering a commanding early lead in their opening group match at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The young Ghanaians made a blistering start and appeared to be cruising towards victory within the opening minutes. Yao Gavi Robinho opened the scoring just three minutes into the encounter, finishing confidently to hand Ghana the perfect start.

The pressure continued as Eric Adu Gyamfi doubled Ghana’s advantage in the 11th minute, leaving Algeria struggling to contain the pace and attacking intent of the Black Starlets.

Ghana dominated much of the first half with sharp movement and disciplined pressing, raising hopes of an impressive opening-day victory. However, the momentum shifted after the break as Algeria returned with renewed energy and determination.

Adam Benali sparked the comeback for the North Africans in the 57th minute, reducing the deficit and reigniting belief among the Algerian side. Just three minutes later, Melwane Zaidi completed the turnaround with a well-taken equaliser to stun the Black Starlets.

Despite late efforts from Ghana to reclaim the lead, Algeria held firm to secure a share of the spoils in an entertaining contest.

The result leaves Ghana with work to do ahead of their next Group fixture against Senegal on Sunday, where the Black Starlets will hope to bounce back and strengthen their chances of progressing in the tournament.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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