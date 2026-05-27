Bawumia calls for sacrifice, national unity in Eid-ul-Adha message

Smiling man in traditional white clothing and a patterned cap, standing in front of a pale mosque backdrop with domes and minarets.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 27, 2026

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended warm Eid-ul-Adha wishes to Muslims in Ghana and across the world, calling on citizens to embrace the values of sacrifice, compassion, obedience, and unity as the nation marks the important Islamic celebration.

In a message shared to commemorate the festival, Dr. Bawumia reflected on the spiritual significance of Eid-ul-Adha, describing it as a sacred occasion that reminds believers of the importance of unwavering faith and devotion to God.

“On this sacred occasion, we are reminded of the power of sacrifice, obedience, and unwavering faith,” the former Vice President stated.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to allow the spirit of the celebration to inspire selflessness, kindness, and stronger national cohesion at a time the country continues to face economic and social challenges.

“May the spirit of Eid al-Adha inspire us to give selflessly, uphold compassion, and strengthen the bonds that unite us as one people,” he added.

The Eid-ul-Adha festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant events on the Islamic calendar and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command before divine intervention provided a ram instead.

The celebration is marked by prayers, sacrifice, charity, and acts of generosity toward the less privileged.

As a practicing Muslim and one of Ghana’s most prominent Islamic political figures, Dr. Bawumia has consistently used major religious occasions to promote peace, tolerance, coexistence, and national unity.

Since emerging as the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections following his victory in the party’s January 31, 2026 primary, Dr. Bawumia has intensified outreach to religious groups, traditional leaders, diplomats, youth groups, and party faithful as part of efforts to reposition the opposition party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

His post-primary engagements have included meetings with Christian leaders, Muslim clerics, international partners, and grassroots supporters, while repeatedly emphasizing reconciliation, national cohesion, and democratic stability.

In his Eid-ul-Adha message, Dr. Bawumia also prayed for peace, prosperity, and blessings for Ghanaian families and communities.

“As we celebrate, may Allah accept our sacrifices and grant peace, prosperity, and blessings to every home,” he said.

He concluded the message by wishing Muslims a peaceful and joyful celebration.

“Eid Mubarak,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Smiling man in white traditional attire and a patterned cap, with a white mosque and crescent backdrop; soft blur and text overlay nearby.

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