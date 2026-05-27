Newly recruited teachers threaten fresh protest over unpaid salary arrears

Frustration is mounting among newly recruited teachers under the Ghana Education Service (GES) following delays in the payment of outstanding salary arrears despite earlier government assurances and an officially approved payment arrangement.

A pressure group calling itself the Concerned Newly Recruited Teachers has accused government institutions of failing to honour commitments made to thousands of affected teachers who have endured prolonged salary delays since their recruitment.

In a strongly worded press statement, the teachers expressed disappointment that no payments had been made even after salaries for May 2026 were processed.

According to the group, many newly posted teachers had expected some financial relief this month after an official communication from the Ghana Education Service indicated that approval had been secured for the payment of arrears.

The teachers referenced an official letter dated April 20, 2026, with reference number GES/DDG(MS)/1/26/212, which reportedly informed affected staff that the Ministry of Finance had approved the release of salary arrears owed to eligible GES employees.

The arrears reportedly covered the period from August 2024 to November 2025.

According to the statement, the approved arrangement indicated that payments would begin in May 2026 through an instalment system, with four months of arrears expected to be paid together with regular monthly salaries.

However, the teachers say the promised payments have not materialised.

“May has ended, salaries have been paid, yet not a single pesewa of the promised arrears has been reflected in the accounts of affected teachers,” portions of the statement said.

The aggrieved teachers explained that the prolonged delay in salary payments has placed severe financial pressure on many newly recruited staff across the country.

According to the group, several affected teachers accumulated debts during the period they worked without receiving salaries and had hoped the arrears arrangement would help ease their financial burden.

The teachers stated that many of their colleagues are currently struggling with loan repayments, rent obligations, transportation expenses and family responsibilities after months of financial uncertainty.

The situation has reignited broader concerns about delayed salary processing within the public sector, particularly among newly recruited government workers.

In recent years, newly posted teachers, nurses and other public sector employees have repeatedly complained about long waiting periods before being placed on the government payroll system.

The Concerned Newly Recruited Teachers also questioned why similar commitments made to health workers appeared to have been implemented while teachers continue to wait.

According to the group, nurses who embarked on demonstrations over salary arrears reportedly received official communication and subsequently had their payments processed according to agreed timelines.

“What makes this even more painful is the comparison with our colleagues in the health sector,” the statement noted.

The teachers therefore questioned why the same urgency and commitment had not been extended to newly recruited teachers.

The group is now calling on the Ministry of Finance, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department and the leadership of GES to immediately release all outstanding arrears owed to affected staff.

They further warned that failure to settle the arrears before the end of the month could trigger fresh demonstrations, picketing and other lawful protest actions.

The statement was signed by conveners of the group including Eugene Zoranu, Enoch Attivor, Eric Darfour, Daniel Anokye and Simon Kofi Nartey.