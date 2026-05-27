I was jobless UK returnee – RNAQ confesses under cross-examination

Fresh court disclosures emerging from the ongoing legal battle between businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his former wife Joana Quaye are adding new dimensions to the already controversial dispute over wealth, business ownership, and marital property.

Documents and proceedings now circulating publicly appear to support Joana Quaye’s long-standing claim that she played a foundational role in establishing the business empire that later transformed RNAQ into one of the most prominent businessmen.

Cross-Examination Admissions Surface

At the centre of the latest controversy are excerpts from cross-examination proceedings before the High Court presided over by Justice Justin Dorgu, sitting as an additional High Court Judge.

According to records dated March 13, 2024, RNAQ admitted under questioning that he returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom in 2009 unemployed and remained without work until the establishment of Quick Credit.

During the exchange in court, he confirmed that:

He was in a relationship with Joana Quaye in 2009 and they were preparing for marriage.

He had returned from the UK after pursuing accounting studies.

He was unemployed from the time of his return until Quick Credit was established.

Quick Credit was set up less than six months after his return.

A friend he referenced as providing advice on the business did not financially support the venture.

These admissions are now being cited by Joana Quaye’s supporters and legal sympathisers as significant evidence supporting her argument that she financially contributed to the creation of the business.

Ownership Structure of Quick Credit

Additional documents reportedly obtained from the Office of the Registrar of Companies are also fueling debate over the origins and ownership of Quick Credit, now known as Bills Micro Credit.

According to company searches dated April 13, 2026, Joana Quaye was listed as a co-founder and shareholder of the company at incorporation.

The records allegedly show that:

Richard Nii Armah Quaye held 900,000 shares, representing 90% ownership

Joana Quaye held 100,000 shares, representing 10% ownership

The disclosures have become central to the appeal and injunction applications currently before the courts, particularly as Joana seeks to establish that the company was jointly founded during their marriage and formed the basis of the couple’s accumulated wealth.

Claims of Financial Sacrifice and Seed Capital

In affidavits filed as part of her ongoing injunction application, Joana Quaye claims she made substantial personal sacrifices to support RNAQ’s studies and early business ambitions.

According to her filings, she funded aspects of his travel and education in the UK and later used personal savings to help finance the establishment of Quick Credit upon his return to Ghana.

She further alleges that the company subsequently became the platform through which multiple businesses and luxury assets were acquired.

The filings also claim that she was later removed as a shareholder and director without her consent.

Injunction Battle Over Assets

The latest revelations come amid Joana Quaye’s attempt to secure a court injunction freezing the sale or transfer of shares, companies, and luxury properties linked to RNAQ.

The assets listed in her application reportedly include interests in companies such as Quick Angels, Waterfall Engineering, Ridge Medical Centre, and Tigon Entertainment, alongside luxury vehicles and high-value properties in areas including Trasacco Estates and East Legon.

Her legal team argues that preserving these assets is necessary pending the determination of her appeal against the January 2026 divorce settlement.

Public Narrative Continues to Shift

The disclosures also appear to contradict some of the public claims RNAQ made during his appearance on The Delay Show, where he insisted he was already financially stable before marrying Joana Quaye.

That interview triggered strong reactions from Joana’s lawyers, who accused him of attempting to reshape public perception through media appearances while legal proceedings remain active.

Now, with portions of court records and company documents entering public discussion, the dispute is increasingly being fought not only in courtrooms but also in the court of public opinion.

Broader Legal and Social Implications

The RNAQ divorce case has evolved into a wider national conversation about marital property rights, recognition of indirect and non-financial contributions in marriage, and corporate ownership structures within family disputes.