Black Sherif steals the show at TGMA 27 — Not just for winning, but for what he did next

Man in a white shirt speaks into a microphone on a brightly lit stage, hands pressed together in front of him.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 10, 2026

Winning Album of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards would have been enough. For Black Sherif, it was only the beginning of the night’s most memorable moment.

Barely had the applause died down when the celebrated Ghanaian artist used his winner’s podium to do something the room was not expecting.

Rather than bask in a personal milestone, he announced he would split part of his GHC100,000 prize with fellow artist Arathejay — a spontaneous act of generosity that sent a ripple through the arena and instantly became the defining image of TGMA 27.

He went further still, handing over his album listening session benefit to Gonaboy, extending a helping hand to yet another emerging voice in the industry.

The GHC100,000 prize is sponsored by Guinness Ghana as part of a specially structured package tied to the Album of the Year award — one that goes beyond a cash handout.

The winning artist also walks away with backing for a music video on their next project, alongside curated business intelligence intended to sharpen both creative vision and commercial direction.

It reflects Guinness Ghana’s deliberate effort to make its footprint in the awards space feel substantive rather than symbolic — a commitment to nurturing the creative economy long after the trophies have been handed out.

But none of that framing was what people were talking about as the night wore on.

In an environment built on individual ambition and competition, Black Sherif chose a different kind of statement — one that traded the spotlight for solidarity, and in doing so, shone even brighter.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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