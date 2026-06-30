Black Stars secure multi-million dollar FIFA windfall after reaching World Cup knockout stage

Ghana’s impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only revived the nation’s hopes of another memorable campaign on football’s biggest stage but has also guaranteed the Black Stars a significant financial reward from FIFA.

By advancing to the Round of 32, the four-time African champions have secured at least $13.5 million in prize money under FIFA’s record-breaking payment structure for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The Black Stars earned their place in the knockout stage after finishing third in Group L with four points from three matches. Carlos Queiroz’s side began the tournament with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama before holding England to a goalless draw in one of the standout performances of the group stage.

Although Ghana suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final group fixture, the Black Stars progressed as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams, booking a place in the Round of 32.

Their qualification has also delivered a major financial boost.

For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA has introduced the largest prize fund in the competition’s history, allocating $871 million in total payments to participating nations.

The package includes $655 million in performance-related prize money, $120 million in preparation funding for all participating teams, as well as additional financial support for tournament-related expenses.

Every nation that qualified for the World Cup automatically received $2.5 million in preparation funding before the competition began.Teams eliminated during the group stage are guaranteed $10 million in performance payments, bringing their total earnings to $12.5 million when the preparation grant is included.

However, Ghana’s progression beyond the group stage means the Black Stars have already surpassed that amount.

By qualifying for the Round of 32, Ghana is guaranteed a minimum of $13.5 million, comprising the $2.5 million preparation payment and $11 million awarded for reaching the tournament’s first knockout round.

The financial rewards increase substantially with every stage a team progresses.

Countries reaching the Round of 16 will earn $15 million in performance prize money, while quarter-finalists will receive $19 million.

Teams finishing fourth and third will collect $27 million and $29 million, respectively, while the runners-up are set to receive $33 million.

The eventual champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take home a record $50 million in performance prize money, excluding the preparation funding already paid to participating nations.

The 2026 edition is the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, expanding the tournament from 32 nations and introducing the new Round of 32 knockout phase, which also created an additional level of prize payments for countries advancing beyond the group stage.

Colombia Test

Attention now turns back to events on the pitch, where Ghana face one of their biggest tests of the competition.

The Black Stars will take on South American powerhouse Colombia in the Round of 32 at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 4, with a place in the last 16 at stake.

Colombia topped Group K after an unbeaten group-stage campaign, but Ghana will be hoping to continue their impressive World Cup journey and add another milestone to an already successful tournament.