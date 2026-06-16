Ibrahim Sannie Daara backs Thomas Partey in Canada visa battle

Ghana Football Association former communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has come to the defence of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, arguing that the Black Stars star should be presumed innocent until proven guilty as he battles to overturn a Canadian visa denial that has left his World Cup opener participation in doubt.

Speaking in an interview with Kafui Dey, Daara expressed surprise at Canada’s decision to refuse Partey entry ahead of Ghana’s opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama.

The midfielder was left behind in the United States when the rest of Ghana’s squad travelled to Toronto to continue preparations for Wednesday’s Group L encounter at BMO Field.

Partey’s hopes of joining his teammates now rest on a hearing scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Ghana time on Tuesday at Canada’s Federal Court, where he is seeking an injunction that could allow him to enter the country before the tournament opener.

While acknowledging Canada’s sovereign right to enforce its immigration policies, Daara questioned the decision to deny entry to a player whose legal case remains unresolved.

“I was very, very surprised,” Daara said.

“You are innocent until the court says you are guilty. If the person is innocent, please give him that innocence until otherwise.”

Daara stressed that no court has found Partey guilty of any offence and noted that the alleged incidents under investigation did not occur in Canada.

“The person still has presented himself before the law courts, and no court of competent jurisdiction has found him guilty,” he said.

The veteran football administrator also warned against the long-term impact such restrictions can have on individuals who are later cleared by the courts.

Drawing comparisons with former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, who was acquitted after facing multiple criminal charges, Daara said the consequences of public judgement often remain even after legal vindication.

“He lost his income, his reputation is battered, his confidence is gone. The damage cannot be repaired,” he said.

Daara argued that governments and sporting institutions should be careful not to create the perception that an accused person has already been convicted before due process has run its course.

“It is natural justice. Let the person go through the process,” he added.

He also welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Government of Ghana and urged continued engagement with Canadian authorities in an attempt to resolve the matter.

“I think they should continue to engage the Canadian authorities in ensuring that at least they give him the visa,” Daara said.

Partey has denied all charges against him through his legal representatives, and criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom remain ongoing.

The outcome of Tuesday’s court hearing is expected to be crucial not only for the midfielder’s immediate future but also for Ghana’s World Cup ambitions, with the Black Stars eager to have one of their most experienced players available for the challenges ahead.