Tunisia appoints Hervé Renard as Sabri Lamouchi replacement in the 2026 World Cup

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By Jamaldeen Wiayuka June 16, 2026

Tunisia have appointed experienced French coach Hervé Renard as their new national team manager following the departure of Sabri Lamouchi in the wake of the Carthage Eagles’ heavy defeat to Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Tunisian Football Federation confirmed Renard’s appointment after Tunisia suffered a crushing 5-1 loss, a result that intensified pressure on Lamouchi and ultimately brought an end to his tenure.

Renard, one of Africa’s most successful international coaches, returns to the international stage with the immediate challenge of reviving Tunisia’s World Cup campaign. The 57-year-old is renowned for leading Zambia to a historic Africa Cup of Nations triumph in 2012 before guiding Ivory Coast to continental glory three years later.

Tunisia’s World Cup hopes have been left hanging by a thread after a difficult start to the tournament, and federation officials are banking on Renard’s vast experience and reputation as a tournament specialist to inspire a turnaround.

The former Saudi Arabia and Morocco coach is expected to be officially unveiled ahead of Tuesday’s training session, where he will address the media for the first time since taking charge.

Renard’s appointment signals Tunisia’s determination to salvage their World Cup ambitions and restore confidence within a squad still reeling from one of the heaviest defeats in the nation’s recent football history.

With crucial matches still to come, all eyes will now be on whether the Frenchman can once again work his magic on the international stage and steer the Carthage Eagles back into contention.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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