Thomas Partey awaits court verdict on Canada visa denial

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is set to discover whether he will be able to join the Black Stars in Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener as a Canadian Federal Court prepares to hear his appeal against a visa denial on Tuesday.

The hearing, scheduled for 9:00am local time in Canada (1:00pm GMT in Ghana), is being closely watched by football fans and officials, with the outcome expected to have major implications for Ghana’s campaign in the tournament.

Partey has been unable to travel to Canada after authorities refused his visa application because of ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of assault involving four women in relation to alleged incidents said to have taken place between 2020 and 2022. He has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty. A trial is expected to take place later this year.

The former Arsenal midfielder is seeking to overturn the visa decision through the Canadian courts, a move that could pave the way for his immediate arrival in Toronto and potential involvement in Ghana’s opening World Cup fixture.

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, recently confirmed that government officials, together with Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Canada, have been supporting efforts to resolve the issue and secure Partey’s entry into the country.

His absence has been a significant concern for head coach Carlos Queiroz, who views the experienced midfielder as a central figure in Ghana’s plans for the tournament.

Partey was not among the players who arrived in Toronto to complete preparations for Wednesday’s Group L opener against Panama at BMO Field, leaving uncertainty over his availability for one of Ghana’s most important matches in recent years.

Should the court rule in his favour, the midfielder is expected to travel immediately and could be available for selection ahead of the Black Stars’ World Cup curtain-raiser.

Ghana begin their campaign against Panama before facing England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June in what is widely regarded as one of the tournament’s most challenging groups.

For now, however, attention remains fixed on the courtroom rather than the training ground, with Tuesday’s ruling poised to determine whether one of Ghana’s most influential players will feature at football’s biggest stage.